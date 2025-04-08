Road accident claims life of Spl Deputy Collector Rama Devi

Rayachoty (Annamayya district): In a devastating road accident near Yerraguntla in Sambepalli mandal of Annamayya district, Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Unit-2 Special Deputy Collector Sugali Rama Devi lost her life on the spot on Monday. The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others.

Rama Devi was traveling from Pileru to Rayachoti to attend a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme when the mishap took place. Upon receiving information, district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, and DRO Madhusudan rushed to the accident site from the PGRS hall. Immediate arrangements were made to shift the injured to Rayachoti District Hospital, where doctors confirmed Rama Devi’s death.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was briefed on the incident by the district Collector. The CM personally spoke to Rama Devi’s husband, Rajendra Naik, over phone and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, DRO Madhusudan, and RDO Srinivaspaid homage to Rama Devi’s mortal remains. The Collector described her passing as a great loss to the Revenue Department and administration. Following his orders, arrangements were made to transport her body to her native village, Thimmapuram in Anantapur district.

Rama Devi began her government service in 2005 as a probationary Deputy Tahsildar after clearing Group 2 examinations. Known for her diligence and integrity, she held various posts throughout her career and earned appreciation from senior officials. She was posted as Special Deputy Collector of the HNSS Unit-2 in Pileru in February 2024.

Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy and M Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over her untimely death. On Monday, Minister Ramprasad Reddy visited Rayachoti Government Area Hospital, viewed the mortal remains of the officer, and prayed for her soul’s peace. He also interacted with the injured victims and inquired with officials about the cause of the accident.

Minister Janardhan Reddy termed the incident ‘extremely unfortunate’ and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family. He assured that the government would extend all necessary support to them during this difficult time.