Road mishap: Police provide aid to kin of deceased cops

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna provided financial assistance to the kin of policemen who succumbed to road accidents and health complications while on duty here on Saturday.

The SP gave away financial aid to the tune of Rs 75,000 to each kin of the police officials who died while discharging their duties. The cheques were given to three different family members from lumpsum grant and flag fund, including to the family member of a cop who died in a road accident.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP expressed his condolences to the family members of the police personnel who died while working in the department. The officials gave confidence to the family members and informed them that they would lend all the support to them on behalf of the department.

Additional SP (Administration) B. Vijaya Bhaskar, DPO AO B Sharada, Office Superintendent B Nirmala participated in this programme.