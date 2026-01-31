Road safety awareness programme held at Penukonda

Penukonda: Aspart of the valedictory events of Road Safety Mahotsav-2026, a road safety awareness programme was organised at Penukonda town under the joint aegis of the Police and Transport Departments.

State Minister for BC Welfare, EWS, Handlooms and Textiles S Savita participated as the chief guest. District Collector and Magistrate A Shyam Prasad and District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar were also present.

The programme began with a rally involving school students carrying placards, marching from the RDO Office to the MRO Office, followed by a public meeting. Addressing the gathering, the SP said that around 550 road accidents had occurred in the district so far, resulting in nearly 250 deaths and leaving several others permanently disabled.

He said awareness programmes had been conducted across the district and warned that strict action would be taken against those violating traffic rules through intensified vehicle checks. District Collector A Shyam Prasad called upon citizens to actively participate in road safety efforts and drive responsibly to prevent accidents.

Emphasising collective responsibility, he said road safety could be ensured only through discipline and adherence to traffic norms.

Minister S Savita urged motorists to compulsorily wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and seat belts while driving cars. She cautioned against drunken driving and the use of mobile phones while driving, stating that a single accident could devastate an entire family. She appealed to the public to strictly follow road safety guidelines to reduce accidents.