Roaming pigs add to poor hygiene in Anantapur city

Anantapur: The spirit of sanitation workers, who won accolades for their cleanliness and hygiene drive braving Covid pandemic odds, seems to have dampened and the streets, lanes and by-lanes of the city are filled with garbage and stink emanating out of it.

While main roads are drawing sanitary workers attention, streets and lanes in residential areas are overlooked including Vidhyuthnagar, Housing Board, Hamali Colony, Rajaknagar, Ashoknagar, Leninnagar, Arvindnagar, Old Town and other slum areas are full of uncleared garbage points.

Adding to the woes is the pig menace that is adding additional threat to the health of people. Municipal authorities for reasons best known to them are unable to ban pigs from the city and initiate action on the pig-rearers.

The newly elected corporators do not act against the pig-rearers as they see them as vote bank, who cannot be ignored. Citizens and even business establishments are irresponsibly throwing their rubbish on the streets.

Amidst fears of Covid second wave, the authorities must launch a cleanliness drive and educate people on indiscriminate throwing of garbage on the streets as if it is only a civic authorities' problem.

Recent rains have made the city stinking with water stagnation all over making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Unless people are vigilant, the piled up garbage would turn into a health menace. The first and second roads on the other side of the flyover is no better.