Robust measures in place for Sivaratri pilgrims crossing NSTR

Nandyal: Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) authorities to facilitate the safe passage of Shivaratri pilgrims trekking through the forest route to Srisailam temple.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Project Tiger Circle, Nandyal, B Vijay Kumar, personally inspected the facilities and reviewed the measures undertaken to ensure pilgrim safety while safeguarding the reserve’s biodiversity on Wednesday.

In a press release Vijay Kumar has stated that to cater to the needs of devotees, drinking water was provided at seven locations between the Tiger Reserve entry point and Bhimunikolanu.

Five medical camps were set up in coordination with private hospitals to offer medicines and first aid services, besides distributing buttermilk to pilgrims.

Around 400 forest personnel, including protection watchers and volunteers from the Atmakur Division, were deployed in three shifts across keyocstions to manage the movement of pilgrims and prevent any disturbance to wildlife.

In a bid to curb environmental damage, strict instructions were issued to food vendors to avoid single-use plastics and instead use steel plates and glasses at designated food distribution points. Special forest teams equipped with stretchers were stationed along the route to respond to medical emergencies.

A 24-hour Command and Control Room was established at the Atmakur headquarters to monitor the situation through wireless communication systems and walkie-talkies.

Surveillance was also intensified to track tiger movement in the core area during the pilgrimage.

Additionally, drones operated by trained personnel were deployed to monitor the foot track leading to Srisailam and to detect potential forest fire incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar said many pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, particularly the steps taken to eliminate single-use plastics.

Noting that Project Tiger is currently functioning with only 30 percent of its sanctioned staff strength, he appealed to the district administration for continued support in managing the heavy pilgrim influx and urged devotees to cooperate in protecting the reserve’s natural resources.