Roja pays tribute to former CM YSR

Kadapa: YSRCP leader and Minister RK Roja on Saturday visited former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's ghat and paid tributes to him. Amid the slogans of Jai Jagan and Johar YSR, Minister Roja paid floral tributes to YSR.

Speaking to the media, Minster Roja said that she missed working under the leadership of YSR and working along with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the YSR objectives.

She said that YS Jagan supported her as a brother and added that she will work to bring a good name for YS Jagan. She further stated that she will keep her maximum efforts to develop the state by generating money through her ministry.