Roja requests TN CM for Tamil textbooks in border districts

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and Nagari MLA R K Roja along with her spouse and Rayalaseema Weavers Union president Selvamani on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his office in Chennai to take the weavers and Tamil Medium students' issue in the border districts of Andhra Pradesh. She urged the Stalin to provide the textbooks free of cost to the students of Tamil Medium in the border districts of Chittoor and Nellore.

The YSRCP MLA told TN Chief Minister that in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, most of the countries are reluctant to import textiles from China providing enormous scope to the handloom weavers in the south including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for export of their textiles and requested Stalin to take required steps along with Andhra Pradesh including financial and other supports to the weavers, who were badly hit due to the pandemic, resume production for exporting textiles to get more income.

This will benefit about one crore weavers in TN and AP, she explained. It may be noted here that Nagari from where Roja elected as MLA ,has a huge population of handloom weavers, who suffered heavy loss due to Covid attack and are in dire need of government support to recover and resume their work. Roja also sought TN CM to take steps to extend the NH 716

Nedambaram-Arokonam to link it with Kosalanagaram industrial park which would induce more investors to set up their units in the 5,000 acre Koslanagaram Industrial Park near Nagari for its development. Roja also urged Stalin to extend free medical facilities being provided in the state (TN) to the poor Tamil families living in the districts in AP bordering Tamil Nadu to avail medical facilities in the hospital in Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamils in the border districts in AP have close relations in many aspects including cultural, marriage and business with Tamils in the neighboring state and extending the medical facilities will immensely useful to them, she averred. Stalin, who assured Roja to consider the issues, brought his notice and added that his government was ready to take up any measures that would be beneficial to the people.