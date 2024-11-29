Live
Just In
Role of physics highlighted in 21st century applications
Vijayawada: Renowned scientist Prof CK Jayashankar from Sri Venkateswara University referred the 21st century as the “Century of Physics” in his insightful talk about the latest advancements in the field.
He discussed various cutting-edge technologies, including lasers, optical fibers, nano materials, smart materials, and glass ceramics.
He highlighted how these innovations are transforming communication, medicine, data storage, and space technology, and he envisioned the establishment of future space colonies beyond Earth.
The professor spoke on ‘The Role of Physics in 21st Century Applications to Mankind’ organised by the Department of Physics of Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.
Vice-Principal (Degree) Fr G Kiran Kumar emphasised the indispensable role of physics in daily life, urging students to draw inspiration from its impact on everything from home to space.
Head of the Physics Department Dr Tummala Srikumar said the high employment potential in applied physics, with over 5 million jobs awaiting researchers worldwide.
The faculty including Dr G Murali Krishna, Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Dr MC Rao (Dean of Science) and others were present. Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao proposed a vote of thanks.