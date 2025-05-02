Rooftop solar plants gaining traction

Visakhapatnam: After an intensive awareness drive, the demand for rooftop solar plants has gained traction in APEPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited) jurisdiction. Sharing details, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that a new record has been set by installing 10,000 rooftop solar plants for consumers under the company’s jurisdiction. The CMD said that the APEPDCL is receiving a huge response from domestic consumers for the PM Suryagarh scheme that provides grid-connected rooftop solar plants on subsidy from the Central government.

So far, the CMD said that 10,000 rooftop solar plants with a capacity of 33,556 kilowatts have been installed for household consumers who have benefited a subsidy of Rs 77 crore. Solar plants with a capacity of 3,282 kilowatts were installed for 1,066 consumers in Srikakulam district, 5,588 kilowatts for 1,501 consumers in Visakhapatnam, 2378 kilowatts for 757 consumers in Anakapalli, 4,036 kilowatts for 1,139 consumers in Kakinada.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi explained that extensive awareness programmes are being conducted to bring the scheme closer to the consumers. The CMD appealed to the consumers to avail the opportunity to significantly reduce their electricity bills by constructing a solar rooftop at their homes. Consumers who want to set up a solar rooftop plant with a capacity of one kilowatt should have at least 100 square feet of space over the roof, he added.

He stated that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 is being provided to those who install a solar plant with a capacity of one kilowatt, Rs 60,000 for 2 kilowatts, and a maximum of Rs 78,000 for 3 kilowatts.

A house with a capacity of 3 kilowatts will generate at least 360 units per month. This can be used for household needs and allows earning an additional income by selling it to the power distribution company, the CMD encouraged. As part of this scheme, the CMD said that consumers who have achieved zero power bills were invited to the Republic Day celebrations held in Delhi by the Central government as a token of encouragement.

Further, Prudhvi Tej informed that the consumers can avail loan facilities from banks at very low interest rates for setting up solar plants and they could be paid through EMIs.

To avail the scheme, consumers can apply through the PM Suryaghar portal and set up solar rooftop plants from any of the 347 vendors empaneled in it. He clarified that there is no need to pay any fee for the application or for the net meter. For more details, consumers can visit the website www.apeasternpower.com.