Rosaiah’s statue unveiled

Ongole: MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister Sidda Raghavarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others inaugurated the bronze statue of former chief minister Konjeti Rosaiah opposite the Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Sunday evening.

The leaders recollected their intimacy and experiences with one of the legends in Andhra Pradesh politics and expressed happiness for having the statue of Rosaiah in the town. The local Aryavysya leaders thanked MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for sponsoring the statue of their favourite leader.

