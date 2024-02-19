Live
- Robotrac competition held at RSC
- Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
- SEIL bags Platinum Benchmarking Award
- Lokayukta committed to uphold transparency, ethical governance
- Empowering Out-Of-School Girls: Sports competition held under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme
- BJP govt weakened cooperative sector: Chada Venkat Reddy
- Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years
- Challa’s re-entry into Congress opposed
- Kasturba hostellers’ ill-treatment alleged
- Cong visionless, conspires to create instability: PM
Just In
Rosaiah’s statue unveiled
Highlights
Ongole: MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister Sidda Raghavarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others...
Ongole: MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister Sidda Raghavarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others inaugurated the bronze statue of former chief minister Konjeti Rosaiah opposite the Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Sunday evening.
The leaders recollected their intimacy and experiences with one of the legends in Andhra Pradesh politics and expressed happiness for having the statue of Rosaiah in the town. The local Aryavysya leaders thanked MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for sponsoring the statue of their favourite leader.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS