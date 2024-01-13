Round table conducted on problems faced by BCs

A round table meeting has been scheduled at the NGO farm across from R&B to address the issues encountered by BCs (Backward Classes). Intellectuals, politicians, teachers, caste leaders, and other significant figures invited to join in this meeting. They encourage individuals from all political parties to participate, setting aside their party affiliations for the greater cause.

During this meeting, they said that the aim of the meeting is to highlight the concerns of BCs and discuss strategies for their development. It is our sincere aspiration to witness unity among BCs and foster a sense of togetherness. To emphasize this unity, we request everyone attending to bring flags representing BCs, irrespective of their political party. This simple act will help symbolize the collective aspirations towards the progress and upliftment of BC communities.

They said that they believe that by nurturing a collaborative environment and involving prominent individuals from various fields, we can effectively address the challenges faced by BCs. Let us work together towards creating a brighter future for BCs and ensuring their overall development.