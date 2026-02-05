Round-table demands arrest of Mohan Babu, Vishnu

A round table meeting of student organisations, trade unions and political parties in Tirupati passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of counter cases filed against SFI leaders Akbar and Vinod and calling for the arrest of Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu in connection with the alleged attack on students in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The meeting, held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CITU district general secretary T Subramanyam, was attended by representatives of SFI, AISF, NSUI and other student bodies, along with leaders of various public organisations and political parties. The participants demanded that police drop the cases registered at Chandragiri police station against the student leaders and take action against those allegedly responsible for the incident.

As part of the resolutions, the meeting sought cancellation of the university’s recognition and immediate repayment of Rs 26 crore allegedly collected illegally from students in the name of fees. It also demanded the arrest of Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, university PRO Satish, bouncers and others allegedly involved, and their remand to judicial custody.

Addressing the meeting, CITU State vice-president Kandarapu Murali, CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju, CPI district secretary P Murali, CPI (ML) Tirupati city secretary P Venkataratnam and RPI leader P Anjaiah questioned the alleged collection of large sums from students and criticised the reported use of bouncers and intimidation against those who raised objections.

The meeting decided to organise a protest by burning effigies of Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu at the Jyotirao Phule statue in Balaji Colony on Thursday. It also called for a bandh of educational institutions across both Telugu states on Friday and appealed to private and government institutions in Tirupati to extend support.

Kidnap survivors SFI leaders Akbar and Vinod stated that timely intervention by political leaders and prompt police response helped ensure their safety.