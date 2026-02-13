Round table meet on children’s budget

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Right to Education (RTE) Forum is organising a round table meeting on children’s budget on Sunday (15th February) at 10 am at Gandhi Centre seminar hall located at Dr. LB College, Visakhapatnam.

NGOs working with children welfare and development are welcome to join and offer suggestions. Based on the recommendations received, they will be submitted to the government for active consideration.

Further details can be accessed by contacting 9032477463.