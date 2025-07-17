Live
Royal Enfield thief arrested
Vizianagaram: A unique thief with a royal taste was finally caught by the Vizianagaram police. Unlike petty criminals who steal anything they can get their hands on, this offender had a particular obsession on Royal Enfield motorcycles. The thief, Uppadala Ramu alias DJ only targeted these premium bikes making him stand out among ordinary criminals.
Speaking to the media, SP Vakul Jindal said that Ramu, a resident of BC Colony in VT Agraharam, Vizianagaram was arrested along with his accomplice Muddada Naveen alias Tyson (19) of Muddadapeta village, Amadalavalasa Mandal of Srikakulam district
Ramu, a habitual offender with a criminal record in bike thefts, had resumed his illegal activities after being recently released from jail. He specifically targeted Royal Enfield bikes across the 1-Town and 2-Town police station limits.
Based on surveillance and investigation, police arrested Ramu near the RTC Complex while he was riding a stolen Royal Enfield.
Based on the information he provided, police traced and arrested his associate Naveen, who helped in selling the stolen motorcycles.
In total, police recovered 11 Royal Enfield motorcycles, 2 Yamaha R15 motorcycles.
SP Vakul Jindal commended the efforts of DSP M. Srinivasa Rao, CI RVRK Chowdary, and SI Surendra Naidu, presenting them with appreciation certificates for their swift and effective work in cracking the case.