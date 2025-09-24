RPF Tirupati makes rapid strides in ensuring passenger safety

Tirupati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Tirupati, under the leadership of Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC), Guntakal Akash Kumar Jaishwal and Assistant Security Commissioner K Rajagopala Reddy has made significant strides in ensuring passenger safety and railway security.

RPF Tirupati Inspector M Sandeep Kumar said that they earned public appreciation by promptly responding to passenger complaints and reuniting several travellers with their lost belongings, bolstering confidence in railway security.

Under Operation Nanhe Farishte, RPF and GRP personnel rescued eight runaway or missing children, reuniting them with families or safe homes, while also arresting five traffickers.

In its crackdown on theft, RPF apprehended 11 offenders involved in theft of passenger belongings (TOPB) cases, recovering property worth Rs 7.16 lakh. Similarly, eight offenders involved in Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) cases were arrested, with stolen property worth Rs 14,600 recovered.Through Mission Jeevan Raksha, alert staff saved multiple lives by preventing accidents during unsafe boarding and deboarding attempts.

In addition, with the aid of surveillance and technical support, RPF traced 62 missing mobile phones and valuables worth Rs 14.85 lakh, returning them to rightful owners.