RPO sets target to process 4L passports this year

Vijayawada: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) has set a target of four lakh passports this year as against the previous year’s 3.25 lakh passports.

Regional passport officer Siva Harsha addressing the me-dia at the passport office here on Saturday said that the tireless efforts of his team and support of all stakeholders including the postal department, police and Tata Consultancy made it possible to process passports faster.

He announced that the Passport Seva Kendra is launching a special drive on every Wednesday in January offering 250 additional appointments.

The Regional Passport Office here has undergone infra-structure upgrades including the shift of administration and printing functions to a new office here. Moreover, the expansion works of passport seva kendra were nearing completion which will enhance the delivery of passport services to people.

He also announced the introduction of helpline number 0866-2445566 for the convenience of applicants.