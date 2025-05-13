As PM Modi outlined India’s new doctrine, global media took note; here is how they reported

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Operation Sindoor on Monday, signaled a paradigm shift in the government’s policy on matters of national security and also stated that this will serve as a new benchmark for any action against Pakistan, if the latter persists with its 'covert and overt' acts of terror on Indian soil.

The 22-minute speech of the Prime Minister was laced with many hard-hitting quotes, elucidating as to why Operation Sindoor will be treated as a ‘new normal’ in the country’s counter-terror operations.

As PM Modi unveiled India’s new security doctrine, the world media, including the BBC, Washington Post, and other reputed dailies, paid heed and covered it extensively on their front pages.

The global media in their reportage spotlighted PM Modi’s assertions on matters of national security and also the warnings that India will no longer tolerate the 'nuclear blackmail threats' by the neighbouring nation.

The Washington Post headlined PM Modi’s statement that India has only ‘paused’ its military action, and scope for further retaliation remains alive.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India has only paused its military action and will retaliate on its own terms if there is any further attack on the country,” the US daily highlighted in its report.

BBC News highlighted PM Modi’s stern message to Pakistan that “water and blood cannot flow together,” trade and talk can’t go together, and also about strong retaliation, in the event of any terror act.

“This is not an era of war, but this is also not an era of terror,” BBC quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Guardian, the UK newspaper, also spotlighted the ‘pause’ in India’s military action, as stated by the Prime Minister, and also noted that every move of Pakistan was under Indian surveillance.

It also noted PM Modi’s statement that India would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail” in any future conflict with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Samaa TV’s coverage highlighted PM Modi’s warning that Operation Sindoor was in ‘suspension’ and hasn’t ended yet.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi stated out India’s firm stand in dealing with acts of terror and also sent a dire warning to the terrorists and their masters across the border that ‘Operation Sindoor’ will hunt and slaughter them, if they dare to wipe out sindoor of our sisters and mothers.