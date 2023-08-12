Rs. 100 coin to be released with Sr. NTR image on August 28: Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari has announced that the central government planned to release a Rs.100 coin with the image of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) to commemorate his centenary birth anniversary.



She said that the Union Finance Ministry has instructed the Mint in Hyderabad to print and prepare the coin. The unveiling ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on the 28th of this month, with President Draupadi Murmu presiding over the event.

Purandheswari stated that NTR's family members and 100 individuals have been invited to attend the program. The coin will be composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc, as per the decision made by the central government.