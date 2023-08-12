Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Rs. 100 coin to be released with Sr. NTR image on August 28: Purandeswari
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari has announced that the central government planned to release a Rs.100 coin with the image of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari has announced that the central government planned to release a Rs.100 coin with the image of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) to commemorate his centenary birth anniversary.
She said that the Union Finance Ministry has instructed the Mint in Hyderabad to print and prepare the coin. The unveiling ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on the 28th of this month, with President Draupadi Murmu presiding over the event.
Purandheswari stated that NTR's family members and 100 individuals have been invited to attend the program. The coin will be composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc, as per the decision made by the central government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS