Rs 1,078 cr allocated for medical services in Prakasam: Minister Alla Nani

Markapuram: Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas inspected the land in which the super specialty hospital at Markapuram is expected to be constructed on Thursday, along with his cabinet colleagues Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Dr Adimulapu Suresh.



After inspecting the land at Ainamukkala village, Alla Nani said the chief minister was committed to provide best medical services to the people in the state. He said based on the inputs received from the public during his padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to construct super specialty hospitals in five districts, to provide better and timely treatment to tribal people.

He said they were providing Rs 1,078 crore to develop the primary health centres, community health centres so that they provide modern health services to public.

He announced they were constructing the super specialty hospital in Ainamukkala with a budget of Rs 50 crore and the chief minister will lay foundation stone by remote to the five hospitals from Tadepalli on Friday.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskarsa, Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, JC TS Chetan, Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy, DMHO Padmavathi and others also participated in the programme.