Live
- People were supporting with fear of police: Kishan Reddy
- If Revanth wins, nothing gets developed: Malla Reddy
- Rs 11.11 Lakh donation to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust
- BJP did nothing to punish corrupt BRS: Vijaya Shanthi
- 'Fake & bogus', Cong slams Ministers for claiming Indian economy crosses $4tn mark
- Indiramma regime was a golden period: PCC chief
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in bearers line
- Ticket checking drive fetches Rlys Rs 13.83L
- Revenue employees in AP being subjected to severe work pressure
- YSRCP leaders slam BJP for ‘opposing’ Tirupati development
Just In
Rs 11.11 Lakh donation to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust
Highlights
Tirumala: YSRCP senior leader and AP Forest Development Corporation Director Nainar Srinivasulu has donated Rs 11,11,111 to TTD SV Anna Prasadam...
Tirumala: YSRCP senior leader and AP Forest Development Corporation Director Nainar Srinivasulu has donated Rs 11,11,111 to TTD SV Anna Prasadam Trust.
Srinivasulu’s father and hotelier in the city Nainar Guruvulu handed over the cheque for the donation to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at his office here on Sunday. Srinivasulu said that he was impressed over the TTD providing free food on a massive scale covering pilgrims, students of TTD colleges in the city, to the attendants of patients in government and TTD
hospitals in Tirupati and donated Rs 11.11 L to TTD to expand the Anna Prasadam scheme to benefit more and more needy people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS