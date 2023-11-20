  • Menu
Rs 11.11 Lakh donation to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust

Tirumala: YSRCP senior leader and AP Forest Development Corporation Director Nainar Srinivasulu has donated Rs 11,11,111 to TTD SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

Srinivasulu’s father and hotelier in the city Nainar Guruvulu handed over the cheque for the donation to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at his office here on Sunday. Srinivasulu said that he was impressed over the TTD providing free food on a massive scale covering pilgrims, students of TTD colleges in the city, to the attendants of patients in government and TTD

hospitals in Tirupati and donated Rs 11.11 L to TTD to expand the Anna Prasadam scheme to benefit more and more needy people.

X