Rs. 11.85 cr to address drinking water problem this summer

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Dhyana Chandra on Saturday instructed the officials to take steps to mitigate the drinking water problem in the city this summer. He said the VMC has allocated Rs.11.85 crore to meet the requirements of the drinking water supply department of the VMC and asked the officials to ensure that water supply should continue in all areas of the city.

He instructed the officials to take steps to restore all defunct hand pumps and repair the motors. He said the VMC has already arranged additional motors and water pipes also purchased to replace the defunct motors and damaged water pipelines. He said adequate valve spare materials are purchased to meet the requirements of the water supply department. He said power generators are kept ready to use during the power outages and ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city.

He said tenders were finalised to supply generators to the motor boosters of the head water works. Dhyana Chandra also said tenders were finalized for supply of drinking water through the water tankers in the water scarce areas. He conducted a Teleconference with the officials and explained the steps taken by the VMC to ensure supply of drinking water to the denizens this summer. He said there is a possibility of damaging the pipelines and leakage of water and asked the water department to attend the work immediately and address the problem.