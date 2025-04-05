Rs 120 cr irregularities found in housing: Parthasarathy

Nellore: Housing, information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that irregularities amounting to Rs 120 crore that took place during YSRCP rule have been uncovered in the housing scheme. He assured that the government will not spare those responsible for this mega scam. The minister made these remarks during a review meeting on ongoing housing constructions in Nellore on Friday. Accompanied by Servepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, he inspected structures in Varigonda village, Tothapalle Gudur mandal.

Later, while interacting with beneficiaries in the village, the minister learned that some local YSRCP leaders had forcibly collected signatures to withdraw funds from the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. He accused local leaders of the YSRCP of looting public money by deceiving the poor and adivasis misusing power.

Following appeals from ministers and local MLAs, the government has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter. The minister revealed that the investigation has found individuals guilty of irregularities in the housing scheme. He added that the involvement of certain officials in this scam has also been proven, and the government plans to file criminal cases against them while recovering the misappropriated funds through the Revenue Recovery Act.

Minister Parthasarathy stressed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to providing houses to the poor, with a target of constructing 10 lakh houses across the state. He also announced plans to extend additional financial assistance under the scheme, Rs 50,000 for BCs and Rs 75,000 for SCs.

Servepalle MLA Chandramohan Reddy demanded stringent action against contractors responsible for the irregularities, urging the government to imprison those found guilty. Party leaders were also present during the event.

