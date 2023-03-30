Rs 14.22 lakh penalty collected from 11 Aarogyasri hospitals

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that a penalty of Rs 14.22 lakh has been collected from 11 hospitals that have illegally collected fees for YSR Aarogyasri services.

She chaired the district-level disciplinary committee meeting on the implementation of YSR Arogyasri scheme, here on Wednesday. She said the State government is striving to provide better medical services to people through Aarogyasri scheme. She informed that the IVRS received complaints about unauthorised collections, lack of service and other irregularities from patients, including 70 complaints received by the regular training committee, of which 42 have been received through secretariats and 28 through IVRS.

The Collector said that there is no point in tolerating Aarogyasri network hospitals' negligent attitude in extending medical services to the eligible poor patients. She stated that most of the complaints were related to tests, but there were also cases where small amounts were charged.

Aarogyasri coordinator Dr P Priyanka, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, DCHS Dr M Santha Kumari and representatives of network hospitals were present.