Rs 1.67 cr input subsidy provided to 1,369 farmers in Kadapa

Kadapa (YSR district): Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all promises given to the farmers during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra(PSY).

Addressing the gathering after crediting Rs 154 crore Rythu Bharosa amount into the accounts of farmers, the MP said no state in the entire the country was implementing such a number of innovative schemes except Andhra Pradesh.

To make the agriculture a profitable one, he said the government has introduced several schemes including Sunna Vaddi, Input Subsidy, providing seeds, fertilisers and pesticides during the crop season through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that over 2.05 lakh farmers have been benefited under the Rythu Bharosa in the district.

He said that Rs 1.67 crore input subsidy was provided to the 1,369 farmers, who incurred crop loss due to recent untimely rains in the district.

On this occasion, several farmers, who participated in the video conference, have shared their experiences. Joint Director of Agriculture Nageswarao, MPPs and MPTCs were present.