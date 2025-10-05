Rs 16.97 cr financial aid released to auto drivers in Krishna dist

Machililpatnam: As part of the newly-launched ‘Auto DriverlaSevalo’ scheme, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji presented a specimen cheque of Rs16.97 crore to 11,316 auto drivers in Krishna district at a programme held at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam, Machilipatnam, on Saturday.

The scheme was formally launched at the MakineniBasavapunnaiah Municipal Corporation (MBP) Stadium at Azith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with simultaneous district-level programmes organised across the State.

Addressing the gathering, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao said the TDP-led NDA coalition government is fulfilling election promises one by one. He noted that CM Naidu had already implemented the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, and now the Auto DriverlaSevalo programme would provide much-needed support to auto and cab drivers facing financial hardships.

He said 3 lakh auto and maxi cab drivers across the State would receive Rs15,000 each, amounting to Rs436 crore in total financial assistance. “The government is committed to the welfare and development of all sections of society, and several new schemes are being rolled out to support livelihoods,” he added.

Collector DK Balaji assured the beneficiaries that they could freely bring their issues to his notice for quick resolution. He also clarified that auto drivers need not worry about the impact of the Stree Shakti scheme on their earnings, as the government is ensuring parallel welfare measures.

DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Kuncy Nani, Krishna District Joint Collector M Naveen, Machilipatnam Constituency Special Officer and Marketing AD Nityanandam, Municipal Commissioner Bapi Raju, and other officials participated.