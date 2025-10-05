Rs 20.24 cr deposited into accounts of 13,495 auto drivers in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: The State Government continues to stand by the welfare of auto and taxi drivers through its “Auto Driver Sevalo” scheme.

District Collector Dr A Siri announced that Rs.20.24 crore has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 13,495 eligible auto, maxi cab, and motor cab drivers in Kurnool district. From Vijayawada, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu credited a total of Rs 436 crore to the accounts of 2,90,669 drivers across the State, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 15,000 as annual financial assistance under the scheme. The live telecast of the programme was witnessed by public representatives, officials, and beneficiaries at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation Conference Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector stated that the financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year would help drivers cover expenses related to vehicle fitness, repairs, and insurance.

She explained that eligible beneficiaries include those owning an auto, possessing a valid driving licence, Aadhaar card, registration certificate, and ration card.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the assistance for vehicle maintenance and to follow traffic rules while ensuring the safety of passengers. Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju said the coalition government is committed to governance driven by welfare and development.

Despite the challenging financial conditions of the State, he noted that all six key welfare programmes—termed the “Super Six”—are being implemented effectively. He highlighted that the government has spent Rs 8,000 crore on the “Talliki Vandanam” scheme, repaired roads with Rs 1,400 crore, and is developing a major industrial hub at Orvakal with Rs 3,000 crore, attracting major companies like Jindal, Reliance, and Coca-Cola. Acknowledging that the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women could affect auto drivers’ earnings, he said the government launched the “Auto Driver Sevalo” scheme to compensate them with Rs 15,000 annually. Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Devi described the welfare programmes as “super hits,” emphasizing that even promises not made during the elections are being fulfilled. She stated that if any eligible auto driver has not received the benefit, a grievance cell has been established to resolve such cases.

Comparing to the previous government, which provided Rs 10,000, she noted that the coalition government increased the amount to Rs 15,000 per driver. The MLA also mentioned that the government has launched several welfare schemes including free electricity for barbers, the “Talliki Vandanam” education aid for students, the release of the long-awaited DSC notification, free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme, and enhanced pensions and farmer assistance through Annadata Sukhibhava. Later, a ceremonial mega cheque worth Rs 20.24 crore was presented symbolically to the beneficiaries.

The programme was attended by DCMS Chairman Nageshwar Yadav, Bondilla Corporation Chairman Vikram Singh, Rajaka Corporation Chairperson Savitri, Viswabrahmin Corporation Chairperson Parvathi, DTC Shanta Kumari, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath, several corporation directors, officials, and a large number of auto drivers.