Rs 3,000 cr will be spent on priority works, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Expressing happiness over the state emerging in top position in growth rate during 2021-22, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulating district collectors and directed them to extend further support to micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) sector to increase growth rate.

Addressing a review meeting with district collectors and SPs as part of Spandana programme on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the state government is going to allocate Rs 3,000 crore to 15,000 village and ward secretariats to take up priority works. MLAs and village and ward secretariat staff should spend the amount on priority works as per the requests of local people.

He said by October 1, Jagananna Bhu Hakku papers will be distributed in 2,000 villages and asked the officials to speed up land survey works. He said registration process will be commenced in village and ward secretariats.

Referring to housing programme, the Chief Minister said that the state government spent Rs 3,111.92 crore towards housing this year. He asked the district collector to initiate steps to complete 10,000 houses in Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddutur, Kakinada and Machilipatnam.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to set up separate phone numbers to receive complaints on maintenance of schools and hospitals adding that developmental works should be taken up in schools and hospitals under Nadu Nedu programme.

He directed the district collectors to ensure 240 mandays under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme adding that currently the average mandays stand at 117 in all districts.

Chief advisor Ajay Kallam, chief secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.