Rs. 3,220 cr sanctioned to complete PMAY houses

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation managing director P Rajababu said on Tuesday that the state government sanctioned an additional Rs 3,220 crore to complete houses for beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and Adivasi communities.

In a press release, Rajababu stated that the funds were allocated due to rising construction costs. He explained that the previous government had set the construction cost per housing unit at Rs 1.8 lakh, which is now insufficient. To address this, the state government has decided to provide additional financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for SC and BC beneficiaries, Rs 75,000 for ST beneficiaries, and Rs 1 lakh for Adivasis.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 1.0 scheme, the state government is tasked with completing 7.32 lakh houses between 2016 and 2024. With the newly sanctioned funds, 5.99 lakh pending houses will be completed. The additional amount will be released in four phases: at the basement level, roof level, slab level, and upon completion.

Rajababu urged beneficiaries to make the most of this opportunity and realise their dream of owning a home.