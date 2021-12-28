Rs 5,000 fine on staff for not wearing mask in Kadapa

Kadapa: Following registration of six Omicron variant cases in the state, the administration is keen on implementing tough restrictions to overcome the coronavirus menace in the district.

As part of it, the administration has decided to impose Rs 5,000 fine on the district level officials and Rs 1,000 to staff and other employees, who fails to wear the mask during working hours. The district is first to adopt such an innovative method, a first of its kind in the state, to intensify the campaign for alerting the people over Omicron variant threat.

Addressing the officials here on Monday, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said the officials should be ideal to the public over strict implementation of Covid protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, wash hands with sanitizers or soaps to prevent spread of Covid-19.

The Collector directed the officials to identify those staff and employees discharging responsible without wearing mask and issue notice as first warning later impose Rs 1,000 if they repeat the same mistake for second time. He warned of imposing Rs 100 fine to those people who failed to wear the mask while coming out of home. Joint Collectors M Goutami, Saikanth Varma, Dhyana Chandra, DRO Malola and others were present.