Rs. 5,500 cr works to resolve power issues

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced in the Legislative Council that the government had undertaken development works worth Rs 5,500 crore across 68 locations under APTransco to meet the growing household, industrial, and agricultural power demands.

Responding to questions raised by MLCs Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, Perabattula Rajasekhar, and B T Naidu on Tuesday, the minister said the ongoing works will help reduce network overload and address low-voltage problems. He noted that power consumption in the state has increased from 6 percent to 8 per cent, and to meet future demand, substations are being constructed in 14 locations. “Once these projects are completed, low-voltage issues will significantly reduce,” he assured.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 18 substations of 400 kV, 113 of 220 kV, and 244 of 132 kV capacity. The minister highlighted that measures taken by the coalition government have enabled the state to meet peak electricity demand. With the introduction of the Integrated Clean Energy Policy and Industrial Policy, large-scale industries are signing MoUs, driving fresh investments.

“To ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries, a joint action plan involving the IT, Industries, and Energy departments is being implemented,” Ravi Kumar explained. He added that 63 new 33 kV substations are being constructed to strengthen the system further.

Addressing frequent power interruptions in urban areas, particularly in Visakhapatnam during rains, the minister said a SCADA centre has been established to monitor and manage electricity supply. The centre oversees nearly 110 substations in Visakhapatnam city limits, enabling immediate identification and resolution of issues.

The minister assured the House that any problem brought to the government’s notice would be addressed promptly, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to ensuring reliable power supply across the state.