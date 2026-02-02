Rs 6 crore sanctioned to Nimmakuru residential school

Nimmakuru (Krishna District): In a significant relief to students of the Andhra Pradesh Residential School (APRS), officially known as Nandamuri Lakshmaiah–Venkata Ravamma Garla Samsmarana Residential Vocational School (NLVRGSRVS) at Nimmakuru in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district, the State government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the construction of a new boys’ dormitory building. The decision comes after years of neglect of the school’s infrastructure during the previous government’s tenure, officials said.

To this effect, School Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar recently issued GO Rt No 10. As per the order, administrative sanction has been accorded for the construction of a new boys’ dormitory building at the APR School (Co-Education), Nimmakuru, to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of students. In addition, proposals worth another Rs 5 crore for further development of the school are in the pipeline.

The School Education Department Secretary has instructed officials to take immediate steps for the early execution of the project, in compliance with financial and engineering norms.

Works gain momentum after Bhuvaneswari’s visit

Interestingly, following the visit of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, daughter of Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and mother of Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, the State government sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the construction of a new boys’ dormitory building at the school.

She visited the institution on December 26 last year and inaugurated a newly constructed building by the Nimmakuru Old Students Association (NOSA). During her visit, members of the NOSA executive committee represented several issues related to the school’s development, including the long-pending demand for the construction of a new boys’ dormitory.

NTR donated his own land to build a school

Demonstrating his personal commitment to the cause of education, Dr NTR allotted his own land for the establishment of the school and college, ensuring that students from underprivileged backgrounds had access to residential and vocational learning facilities. Over the years, the institution has played a crucial role in shaping the futures of thousands of students.