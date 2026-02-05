Coalition govt will give top priority to BCs: CM

Amaravati: Reiterating the state government’s commitment to the development and welfare of backward class (BC), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the NDA coalition govt would accord top priority to Backward Classes and design welfare schemes to ensure their social and economic empowerment.

He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to transform members of the BCs into micro-entrepreneurs and MSME owners, with a focus on strengthening traditional occupations through modern technology. Reviewing the functioning of the BC Welfare Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed officials to distribute modern equipment to artisans and workers engaged in caste-based professions under the Adarana-3 scheme. He said this would help improve productivity, income, and self-reliance among BC communities.

Naidu also ordered the construction of residential schools and hostels using Rs 60 crore from Special Assistance for States for Capital Investment (SASCI) funds. Officials informed him that RO water plants would be installed in 814 BC welfare hostels by March at a cost of Rs 17 crore to ensure safe drinking water for students.

Emphasising student welfare, the Chief Minister called for strict focus on sanitation, food quality, health, and academic standards in hostels. He directed officials to adopt best practices and link Aadhaar numbers to monitor students’ educational progress effectively.He instructed that BC community buildings under construction across the state should be completed without delay. He also ordered that six Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Residential Schools be upgraded into junior colleges.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to implement the net-zero energy concept in BC hostels and residential schools and said the government was considering establishing at least one BC residential school in every constituency. He also stressed the need to strengthen BC study circles and elevate them to the next level.