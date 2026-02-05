Mana Mitra WhatsApp platform crosses 50 lakh users

The Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance platform in the state has crossed 50 lakh users, delivering over 2.5 crore services since its launch a year ago. Emerging as a flagship digital governance initiative, the platform enables citizens to make bill payments, download revenue pattadar passbooks (land documents), and access numerous other services, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

“The state government’s Mana Mitra platform has rapidly transformed the way citizens interact with government departments. With users crossing 50 lakh and over 2.5 crore services delivered, it has become a key digital interface for public services,” the release said.

The platform allows citizens to complete essential tasks instantly from anywhere using their mobile phones, with residents living outside the state also actively using the service. Offering over 900 services, the state government aims to expand Mana Mitra to 1,000 services by February, the release added.

In addition to English and Telugu, Mana Mitra (our friend) can be operated through voice commands, supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The state government had allotted an official WhatsApp number 9552300009 for availing the services.

On October 22, 2024, the state inked a deal with Meta to extend services through Whatsapp and the IT minister Nara Lokesh had highlighted that Mana Mitra was launched in just about three months from that date. Services available on the platform include APSRTC ticket booking, property tax and water tax payments, availing welfare schemes, downloading examination hall tickets, and several others.