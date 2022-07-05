Rs 62 cr sanctioned for laying roads in Nellore rural: MLA Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said that the R&B and Panchayat Raj roads in the constituency will be laid with Rs 62 crore. Interacting with media on Monday, he said the roads would be completed before rainy season.

The legislator said the road between Haranathapuram centre and Madaraju Gudur was damaged due to recent rains hence the R&B department was laying road with Rs 8 crore for bailing out commuting woes.

He said the district administration was supporting their constituency development and requested to lay roads in 26 divisions and extended areas in the city limits that were damaged due to underground drainage works.

The MLA said Rs 9 crore were earmarked for a road between Dycus road and Kothuru. He said road between Nellore and Mypadu works have been taken up with Rs 2.10 crore, Rs.2.01 crore for road from Annamayya Circle to NH, Rs 2.80 crore for road between Mogallapalem and South Mopur, Rs 2.15 crore for Penubarthi to Kalivelapalem, Rs 10 crore for Allipuram road, and Rs. 4.5 crore allocated for road between DKW college and Dycus road.