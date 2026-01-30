  1. Home
Rs.33.18 cr budget approved for United Anantapur district libraries

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 10:30 AM IST

Anantapur: The annual budget of the United Anantapur District Library Organisation for the financial year 2026–27, with an estimated outlay of`33.18 crore, was approved at a general body meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was organised at the District Library Organisation office in Anantapur under the chairmanship of the organisation’s Honorary President B Venkatanarayana, popularly known as Vadde Venkat.

Members of the general body participated in the deliberations and discussed the proposed estimates in detail.

Library Secretary P Rama presented the budget proposals, while members including District Deputy Educational Officer Srinivasa Rao, District Panchayat Officer Nagaraju Naidu, Assistant Director of Adult Education S Venkateshwarlu and representatives from the Information and Public Relations Department attended the meeting.

Anantapur District Library budgetLibrary Organisation annual budgetPublic library developmentDistrict general body meetingAndhra Pradesh libraries
