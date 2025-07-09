RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan

TIRUPATI: The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, in collaboration with the Society for Hunger Elimination (SHE), organised a series of educational and awareness programmes on Tuesday to mark the centennial celebration of Bharat Ratna awardee Prof M S Swaminathan, the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution.

RSC Project Director K Srinivasa Nehru said that the day-long event commenced with a vibrant painting competition on the theme in which students from various schools showcased their artistic talents, creatively highlighting themes of sustainable agriculture, food security and scientific innovation. The contest aimed to encourage young minds to reflect on agricultural advancements and environmental responsibility.

This was followed by an engaging Open House Quiz titled ‘Indian Green Revolution & Agriculture’, where students exhibited impressive knowledge of Prof Swaminathan’s life, scientific contributions and the transformative impact of the Green Revolution on India’s food production. The event fostered an interactive learning environment and deepened appreciation for India’s agricultural progress.

The highlight of the celebration was a lecture by Dr V Rajagopal, former Director of CPCRI, Kasaragod (ICAR), in which he delved into the scientist’s groundbreaking research, his vision for sustainable rural development, and his commitment to eradicating hunger.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and a collective pledge by all attendees to uphold the values championed by Prof Swaminathan toward a hunger-free and sustainable future.