RSC to launch padayatra against Upper Bhadra project today

Kurnool: Rayalaseema Steering Committee (RSC) convener Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy said that the committee will launch padayatra against the construction of Upper Bhadra project undertaken by the Karnataka government, from Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme (RDS) at Kosigi in Kurnool district on Saturday. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Byreddy said that the padayatra was aimed to create awareness among the people about the injustice being meted out to the Rayalaseema region with the construction of project by the Karnataka government.

He said the Central government has also sanctioned funds for its construction in the Union Budget. If the dam was constructed, then the entire Rayalaseema region would face severe drought like situation. In fact, the western region of Kurnool district would also face severe drought with the construction of Upper Bhadra dam, said Byreddy. He said, "We have the right to utilise the leftover water from the Tungabhadra dam. Despite having every right, we failed to draw the water." He said 32.5 tmc ft of water was allocated to High Level Canal (HLC), 29 tmc to Low Level Canal (LLC), 39.9 tmc to Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal and 4.9 tmc to Bairavani Teppa from the TB Dam in Hospet.

At this juncture if the Upper Bhadra project was constructed, then we will not get even a single drop of water to Rayalaseema region, he pointed out. Byreddy also criticised the ruling party and the opposition parties for not questioning the government on the issue. Byreddy appealed to the leaders of all parties to join hands to oppose the construction of Upper Bhadra project and make the padayatra a grand success. The padayatra, which will start on Saturday from Kosigi, will conclude at Adoni on February 28, where a massive meeting has been arranged.



