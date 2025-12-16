RSS chief, CM to attend Bharatiya Vignan Sammelan

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati is set to host the Bharatiya Vignan Sammelan (BVS) 2025 in which RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and several national-level scientists and policymakers will take part. The four-day national conference will be held from December 26 to 29 at the NSU with participation from across the country.

The BVS will bring together around 1,500 delegates from various states. The event aims to highlight India’s rich scientific heritage and promote research rooted in indigenous knowledge systems. It also seeks to inspire students and researchers to explore links betweentraditional wisdom and modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while encouraging interdisciplinary discussions. The inaugural session on December 26 will be attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat as the chief guest and keynote speaker. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh will also participate in the opening session.

Several eminent scientists and academicians will address the Sammelan, including former CSIR Director General Dr Shekhar Mande, former DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, NIF Director Arvind Ranade, and Purdue University (USA) Professor Alok Chaturvedi. Directors of IITs, heads of central research institutions and vice chancellors of universities will speak on a wide range of scientific and technological topics. The valedictory session on December 29 will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Dr Shamika Ravi, and Secretary of the Science and Technology Council Abhay Karandikar. As part of the Sammelan, a Science and Technology Expo will be organised with participation from premier institutions such as DRDO, CSIR, NIF, MPCST, NRSC and PFC. The expo will showcase new innovations and research achievements in science and technology.

The BVS brochure was released on Monday by Vijnana Bharati National Organising Secretary Dr Siva Kumar, National Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Vijnana Bharati National Joint Organising Secretary Praveen Ramadas, along with otherorganisers.