RTC bus mauls 10-year-old boy

Indukurpet: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy died after he was hit by an RTC bus on Monday.

This tragic incident was occurred at Ramudupalem village of Indukurpet mandal.

The deceased was identified as Puli Kiran (10) Vepadibba area of Gangapatnam village Indukurpet mandal in the district.

According to the sources, Puli Kiran along with his brother P Sudheer were on their way to school on their cycles when an RTC bus on way to Ramudupalem from Nellore hit the cycle at Vepadibba area of Gangapatnam village.

P Kiran died on spot, and his brother narrowly escaped with minor injuries. He was shifted to Mypadu Primary Health Center (PHC) where his condition is said to be stable.

It is reported that P.Kiran's father Murali (35) died due to electrocution while working at home.

A case has been registered by Indukurpet police.