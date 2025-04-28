RTC Employees Union demands filling of vacant posts

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) recognised union the Employees Union has demanded the government to immediately implement 12th PRC recommendations and give promotions. The union demanded the government to release a notification to fill the posts lying vacant for a long time in RTC.

The EU Vijayawada zone executive committee meeting was held at the union office on Sunday, presided over by zonal president MS Rao.

The chief guest and Employees Union State president Palisetty Damodara Rao has said there is no recruitment in APSRTC for the last 12 years except for compassionate appointments. He said around 11,000 posts are lying vacant in APSRTC in various categories and demanded the government to give permission to the RTC to fill these posts. He also demanded immediate implementation of 12th PRC recommendations, release the pending DA and other allowances, and take steps for the job security to the employees. Damodara Rao said that during TDP’s rule, a circular was given with No 01/2019 for job security to the State, but this circular is not implemented.

Employees Union deputy general secretary MD Prasad has said RTC employees are not able to get the benefits of Employees Health Scheme. He said RTC employees used to avail medical facilities in referral hospitals before the merger with the government and now unable to avail the medical facilities.

Prasad said around 350 RTC employees are dying every year and stressed the need to get health scheme under the EHS.

Employees Union State secretary C Nabi Rasul said employees are working without job security for the past few years due to non-implementation of 01/2019 circular. He demanded the senior officials to implement the circular to help RTC employees. He said around 8,000 retired employees are not able to get the higher pension due to non-co-operation of EPF Commissionerate office.

Employees Union State treasurer DA Siddiq, State president M Sankara Rao and other demanded the government to immediately release the pending DA arrears, provide furniture to the RTC offices, new computers, printers and stationery materials. The union leaders discussed the pending problems and decided to continue the struggle till their demands are conceded by the government and the RTC management.