RTC pins hopes on increasing OR

Nellore: In the wake of people trembling to travel in private services after 20 lives, including a four-member family from Nellore district, succumbed to injuries in a RTC bus fire mishap near Bangalore, the APSRTC authorities have high hopes of increasing occupancy ratio (OR) by operating more buses to long distances like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, etc., from Nellore district.

According to sources, currently APSRTC is operating 20 buses to Bangalore, 10 to Hyderabad, and only six to Visakhapatnam, all Super Luxury AC vehicles. In contrast, private operators run over 100 buses to Bangalore, about 200 to Hyderabad, and 20 to Visakhapatnam. Despite safety, lower ticket fares, and timely arrivals offered, 70 percent of people prefer private services for various reasons, including perceived dignity and greater comfort.

K Pravallika, a software engineer in Bangalore, told The Hans India that she feels more comfortable and reaches her destination on time with private services compared to APSRTC. When the recent incident was pointed out, she admitted there are issues with private bus drivers and urged the government to address these problems seriously.

Konjeti Chalamaiah, a trader, who frequently visits Hyderabad for business, opined that if the government provides facilities equal to private services, people would not need to approach private travels. “I have been traveling to Hyderabad for the last 25 years. Earlier, I used to travel by State buses or train and never had a bad experience. If the government cancels private buses and provides highly sophisticated facilities, people will definitely choose state-run buses,” he opined.

When The Hans India contacted, APSRTC Regional Manager SK Shameem said, Nellore district currently witnesses an average 70 per cent Occupancy Ratio in the services. Depending on the increase in passenger percentage, the government will ensure more facilities, she said, adding that even after the Kurnool private bus mishap, there was no increase in Occupancy Ratio and hoped there will be progress in the coming days.

