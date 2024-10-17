RTGS ups surveillance on rain-hit districtsRTGS ups surveillance on rain-hit districts

Amaravati: The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) of the state government has ramped up efforts to manage the flood situation effectively in light of the heavy rain forecast. The RTGS has initiated 24/7 surveillance in the rain-affected districts, deploying 4,845 surveillance cameras across Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapuram districts. The situation is being monitored from the RTGS Central Command Control Room here. Elaborate arrangements have been made within the RTGS to address the flood situation.

K Dinesh Kumar, CEO of RTGS, reviewed the circumstances in the rain-hit districts and the preparations in place. He has placed RTGS on high alert to effectively tackle the situation.

The RTGS is closely monitoring the ground-level conditions in the respective districts and sending hourly reports to the higher authorities to facilitate rescue operations. Special focus is being placed on coastal areas and low-lying regions along riverbanks.