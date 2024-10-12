RTI Act ensures transparency in governance

Rajamahendravaram: District Women, Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer K Vijaya Kumari emphasised that transparent governance can only be achieved through the effective implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

This statement was made during the 19th anniversary celebration of the RTI Act held at the Kandukuri State Home in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, organised by the Guards for RTI, a voluntary organization.

The event was presided over by the National Convenor of Guards for RTI, Varada Nageswara Rao.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vijaya Kumari highlighted the positive impact of the RTI Act on society.

Varada Nageswara Rao noted that the RTI Act is a stepping stone towards good governance.

During the event, representatives from Guards for RTI honoured several Anganwadi workers for their exemplary performance and accountability in their duties. Additionally, Vijaya Kumari presented a wheelchair which was arranged by Pamarthi Nagaraju, president of the Kamathura Shanmukha Lions Club to Sai Kumar, a physically challenged person.

The event was also attended by various dignitaries, including club member Babu, retired magistrate Vempati Vishwanatham, Guards for RTI Women’s Convenor Akula Vijayabharathi, senior lawyer Torati Vasantha Rao, human rights representative Bindu Madhavi, among others.