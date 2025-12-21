Rudravanam built at Nunna in Vij

Vijayawada: Setting aside politicaldifferences and coming together for a common social cause, villagers of Nunna of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district have constructed a Rudravanam, popularly known as a burial ground, to ensure dignified last rites for the deceased. The initiative stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and community responsibility, aimed at providing a peaceful and organised space to bid a final farewell to loved ones.

With the intention of offering a serene and respectful atmosphere for funeral rites, the villagers mobilised resources by collecting donations from the public. The Rudravanam has been developed on the outskirts of Nunna village, near the Polavaram Irrigation Project Right Main Canal (PIPRMC), ensuring easy access while maintaining a calm environment away from residential areas. Late freedom fighter Avva Venkata Appa Rao played a key role by donating a portion of land for the facility. He also arranged basic infrastructure such as sheds and a borewell, and constructed a decorative arch at the entrance of the Rudravanam. Following this initiative, local residents came forward generously to further develop the burial ground through community contributions. The facility is nearing completion, and villagers hope to commence funeral services from January next year. The newly-constructed facility includes essential cremation infrastructure, accommodating traditional wood pyres and scope for future modernisation, such as electrical or gas-based cremation units. Separate areas have been earmarked for conducting last rites. At a time, funeral rites will be conducted for four bodies. Additionally, the villagers provide separate facilities at another place for post-cremation rituals like pedda karma and chinna karma, which are traditionally performed on specific days following a death.

Local residents expressed satisfaction that the Rudravanam would spare families the hardship of travelling long distances during moments of grief, while also upholding cultural traditions with dignity. The initiative has been widely appreciated as a model of community-driven development rooted in humanity and social harmony. Speaking to The Hans India, Nunna gram panchayat vice-president Kalakoti Brahmananda Reddy said that funeral services at the newly constructed Rudravanam would commence from January next year. Over Rs 50 lakh has been spent on developing these facilities. He said plans are in place to erect a symbolic rock idol of Lord Shiva at the site.