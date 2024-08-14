  • Menu
Rules Violation: Cases filed against 38 school buses

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Veerraju
Anantapur: School buses were inspected in all parts of Anantapur district on Tuesday.In this inspection, a total of 186 school buses were inspected...

Anantapur: School buses were inspected in all parts of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

In this inspection, a total of 186 school buses were inspected and cases were filed against 38 vehicles. They include four unfit vehicles, six vehicles without insurance, 11 vehicles without pollution under control certificate, three vehicles without paying tax, 10 vehicles carrying students beyond the limit and 4 vehicles in other respects.

Six vehicles were seized by officials. In a statement, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Veerraju said that the department will continue the special drive.

