Rural festive charm draws crowds to Shilparamam

Tirupati: As part of the Sankranti celebrations, Shilparamam in Tirupati was transformed into a vibrant cultural space showcasing the richness of traditional Sankranti customs. Special selfie points were set up across the premises to reflect rural festival life and attract visitors of all age groups.

One of the main attractions was a traditional hut model created to resemble a village setting. In front of the hut, statues of a Haridasu and a Gangireddu were installed, along with traditional items such as baskets and prayer bowls. Visitors enthusiastically took part in symbolic rituals by placing rice into the basket on the Haridasu’s head and offering prayers to the Gangireddu using the prayer bowl. Many visitors clicked photographs at this spot, enjoying the authentic festive feel.

Another selfie point featured cut-outs of a Haridasu and a farmer, representing the spiritual and agrarian essence of Sankranti. Visitors placed their faces in the cut-outs and posed for photographs, making it a popular spot for families and children.

A separate photo frame with the message ‘Sankranti Subhakankshalu’ was also arranged. This frame became a major crowd-puller, allowing visitors to take festive greeting photographs to mark the occasion.

In the gazebo area, grand entrance arches were set up on both sides with traditional decorations. Dry grass, flowers, earthen pots, and coconut leaves were used to enhance the rural festive atmosphere. The colourful decorations added charm to the surroundings and provided yet another popular photo location.

Overall, the Sankranti-themed arrangements at Shilparamam offered visitors a joyful and immersive cultural experience. The thoughtfully designed selfie points not only entertained visitors but also helped revive and showcase traditional practices associated with the harvest festival.

A Bhogi bonfire was also lit at the venue on Tuesday night in which a large number of people participated enthusiastically.