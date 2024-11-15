Rural students told to pursue higher education

Live
Kurnool: Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav called upon the rural students to pursue higher education to have a bright life. He suggested the teachers to impart quality education to students, attending as a chief guest at Children’s Day programme at Allugundu Primary School on Thursday.
Earlier, he had a chit-chat with the students for a while and extended Children’s Day greetings. He paid floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and garlanded his photo. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the government is striving to enhance literacy rate in rural areas. Stating that Allugundu village is a faction ridden village, he called upon the villagers to completely shun faction and strive for the better future of their children.
The aim of celebrating Children’s Day is to educate people about the importance of education, he said.
SP Binduv Madhav told the students to pursue higher education and to clarify their doubts in studies with the teachers. Discipline and determination are most important to every student to pursue their desired goals. Expressing concern over less attendance as only 80 students are attending the school, he ordered the officials concerned to strive to enhance the attendance. The teachers were told to infuse awareness about good touch and bad touch among students. Later, the SP distributed chocolates, biscuits, pens, note books, lunch boxes and steel water bottles to the children.