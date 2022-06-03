Rushikonda: BJP smells rat in tourism project works

Visakhapatnam: There were many suspicions behind the so called 'development work' of the Rushikonda tourism resort, pointed out BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he alleged that it is clear that Rushikonda Beach which achieved Blue Flag certification had been deliberately neglected by the state government. The MP opined that there was a conspiracy to hand it over to private players, including a seven star hotel. Further, the MP mentioned that since the bifurcation of the state, the YSRCP government did not take up any development in the state, at the same time, the BJP-led Union government has spent crores of rupees for several projects in the state.

GVL said the Union government has allocated Rs 8.16 lakh crore for roads in AP for the past eight years. He said 20.74 lakh houses were allotted to AP under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister had given priority to the AP, he added. The BJP at the Centre was focusing on the two Telugu states and people were recognising Modi's good governance, the MP added

Speaking about the coming general elections, GVL clarified that the BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance will continue and the alliance would be an effective alternative in the state. He expressed confidence that they (BJP-JSP) will come to power in 2024. BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that there was a conspiracy behind calling tenders for development works like nowhere else in the country and including terms and conditions not to go to court if the bills are not paid. He said that such conditions were imposed to award tenders to whoever the party wants. During the programme, a brochure was unveiled on the performance of the BJP's eight years governance.