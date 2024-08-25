Live
- Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps
- Maharaja Trophy T20: Chethan powers Bengaluru Blasters to 56-run win against Mysore Warriors
- Telegram CEO's arrest assault on basic human rights: Edward Snowden
- Ghulam Nabi Azad fields 13 candidates for first phase of J&K elections
- Aditi, Diksha will return stronger to Women's Open next year, Korea’s Jiyai Shin leads
- Teej Festival is a Symbol of Tribal Tradition - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Bolisetty Satyanarayana Calls for HYDRA-Like Law in AP
- Purandeswari Calls for Mandatory Safety Audits Across Andhra Pradesh Industries
- One Day, Many Resignations: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Post Adds to the Drama
- Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Just In
Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests, Environment, and Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan met with Russian cosmonaut Sergei...
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests, Environment, and Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan met with Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov this evening in a courtesy visit. The meeting took place at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.
Pawan Kalyan welcomed Korsakov with a floral bouquet and honoured him with a shawl. The meeting also saw the presence of Dr. Sreemathi Keshan, Founder and CEO of Space Kids India, COO Yajna Sai, and other representatives including SB Arjuner and Sai Tanya.
The meeting aimed to strengthen the space collaboration between India and Russia and explore new partnership opportunities in the space sector.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS