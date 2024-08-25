Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests, Environment, and Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan met with Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov this evening in a courtesy visit. The meeting took place at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.







Pawan Kalyan welcomed Korsakov with a floral bouquet and honoured him with a shawl. The meeting also saw the presence of Dr. Sreemathi Keshan, Founder and CEO of Space Kids India, COO Yajna Sai, and other representatives including SB Arjuner and Sai Tanya.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the space collaboration between India and Russia and explore new partnership opportunities in the space sector.