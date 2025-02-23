Rythu Badi Agri Show held at Raptadu

Anantapur: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, Government Whip Kalva Srinivasulu, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, TDP youth leader Paritala Sriram and TDP district president Venkata Shivadu Yadav attended ‘Rythu Badi Agri Show’ agricultural exhibition organised at Raptadu Jockey place in Raptadu constituency on Saturday.

Earlier, Rythu Badi Agricultural Demonstration Center was inaugurated by Minister Savitha, MLAs Paritala Sunitha, Kalva Srinivasulu and Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, and Dharmavaram constituency in-charge and TDP youth leader Paritala Sriram. In the agricultural demonstration, agricultural equipment, drone technology, agricultural pesticides and other units were inspected and their uses were specifically inquired about with company representatives.